BRIEF-Lifeway Foods board vote to expand board to nine members
* On June 16, 2017, company's board of directors voted to expand board to nine members - SEC filing
June 12 Eastern Pioneer Driving School Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Y6lpYf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On June 16, 2017, company's board of directors voted to expand board to nine members - SEC filing
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports results for fiscal 2017 first quarter