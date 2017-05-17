BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says group on track to deliver FY17 EBIT guidance
* Provides EBIT guidance of $42 million - $46 million for FY18, subject to no material change in market conditions
May 17 Easy One Financial Group Ltd:
* Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customer
* Agreement to grant loan to customer of a principal amount of HK$10 million for a term of 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Provides EBIT guidance of $42 million - $46 million for FY18, subject to no material change in market conditions
June 20Shanghai GuAo Electronic Technology Co Ltd