UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
June 21 Easy One Financial Group Ltd:
* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 and 2016
* FY revenue HK$265.5 million versus HK$625.7 million
* Loss for the year attributable HK$168.9 million versus profit of HK$52.2 million Source text (bit.ly/2rVbPcA) Further company coverage:
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.