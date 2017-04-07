April 7 Easy Software AG:
* Superior provincial court Duesseldorf rejected appeal by
former supervisory Manfred Wagner, Easy Solutions GmBH and
former member of management board against verdict by district
court Duisburg of Feb. 11
* District court Duisburg had ordered appellants to pay
400,000 euros ($424,800) plus interest, as well as Wagner and
Easy Solutions GmBH to pay another 83,440.33 euros plus interest
* In another decision the superior provincial court
Duesseldorf allowed appeal by former chairman Manfred Wagner and
repealed verdict by district court Duisburg of Jan 13, 2016
ordering Wagner to pay 1,513,000 euros plus interest
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)