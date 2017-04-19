BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd
* Tse Wing Chiu Ricky is re-designated from non-executive director to an executive director; and has been appointed as president, ceo
* Kwong Jimmy Cheung Tim has resigned as an executive director, president, chief executive officer
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.