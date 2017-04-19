BRIEF-Akoustis Tech says CFO Cindy Payne to step down
* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing
April 19 Easyvista SA:
* Q1 consolidated revenue 6.2 million euros ($6.6 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2onh2Jn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9338 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Plans by a Texas theater to host women-only screenings of the action movie "Wonder Woman" unleashed an outpouring of complaints on social media of discrimination and sexism on Friday.