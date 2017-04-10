BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Cummins Inc:
* Eaton and cummins Inc announce joint venture for automated transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles
* Under terms of agreement, Eaton will receive $600 million in cash from Cummins for 50 percent interest in joint venture.
* Cummins and Eaton will each own 50 percent of new joint venture
* Cummins will consolidate joint venture results as part of its components business segment
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results