April 24 Eaton Vance Corp :

* Confirmed an equity options trader and portfolio manager formerly employed by unit, agreed to plead guilty to charges brought by U.S. Attorney For District of Massachusetts

* Initiated complete investigation, committed to ensuring co's funds are fully reimbursed for any harm they have suffered from Amell's fraud

* Says Kevin J. Amell agreed to plead guilty to charges admitting to "defrauding" one or more Eaton Vance-sponsored closed-end funds- SEC filing

* U.S. SEC also announced fraud charges against Kevin Amell relating to his "illegal activities" - SEC filing

* Amell agreed to forfeit about $2 million for diverting trading profits to an undisclosed personal brokerage account over period of about 2 years