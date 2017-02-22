Feb 22 Eaton Vance Corp -

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $355 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated net inflows of $7.8 billion in q1 of fiscal 2017 versus net inflows of $5.3 billion

* Consolidated assets under management were $363.7 billion on January 31, 2017, up 20 percent

* Qtrly revenue $354.96 million versus $331.6 million last year

* Q1 revenue view $351.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average consolidated assets under management were $344.9 billion in Q1, up 12 percent

* Consolidated sales and other inflows were $44.9 billion in Q1, up 47 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: