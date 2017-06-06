U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 eBASE Co Ltd
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 6
* Says 200,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,809 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NX40dH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes