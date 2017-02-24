BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 EBC Solicitors SA
* Sells 48.98 percent of Red Dev Studio Sp. z o.o. to Blue Ocean Media SA for 1.1 million zlotys ($269,998)
* From that price 0.8 mln zlotys will be subtracted with the amount the company will pay for 1.8 mln of series D shares of Blue Ocean Media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0741 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5