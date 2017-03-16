March 16 EBC Solicitors SA:
* Signs investment agreement with KSI.pl sp. z o.o. (KSI.pl) and two persons to set terms
and conditions of developing new company creating computer games
* The company to invest 0.4 million zlotys ($99,594.15) in exchange for a 40 percent stake
in new unit
* KSI.pl to bring organized part of a company to new unit
* The company plans to offer all shares in new unit to Pixel Venture Capital SA (Pixel
Venture Capital)
* The company to deduct the amount obtained from sale of new unit's shares with the issue
price of series D shares of Pixel Venture Capital
* The company informed about acquisition of Pixel Venture Capital shares on Jan. 17
($1 = 4.0177 zlotys)
($1 = 4.0163 zlotys)
