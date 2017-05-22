May 23 Ebos Group Ltd:

* Proposed acquisition of HPS

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million

* The acquisition will be fully debt financed

* Key management of HPS will continue to operate business under EBOS’ ownership and form part of EBOS group’s institutional healthcare business division

* Acquisition of HPS is expected to increase EBOS group's underlying EBITDA by at least 5% in fy18 and will be EPS accretive from year 1