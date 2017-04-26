New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Ebro Foods SA:
* Q1 2017 net profit 51.6 million euros ($56.2 million) versus 43.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 2017 sales 634.2 million euros versus 613.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 2017 EBITDA 94.1 million euros versus 82.9 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end-March 2017 at 396.3 million euros versus 443.2 million euros at end-Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.