BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* Echelon Insurance reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.62 from continuing operations
* Says closing book value per share as of Q1-end of $12.10, an increase of 3.4% over Q4 of 2016
* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc - Qtrly net earned premiums $49 million versus $43.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.