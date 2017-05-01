BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Echo Global Logistics Inc:
* Echo Global Logistics Inc announces common stock and convertible note repurchase program
Echo Global Logistics Inc says board approved a repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $50 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results