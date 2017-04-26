April 26 Echo Investment SA:

* Management is going to propose an FY 2016 dividend in the amount equal to the already paid advance on dividend of 0.69 zloty per share

* Plans to recommend FY 2017 dividend of 0.5 zloty per share

* Plans to recommend dividend of up to 70 percent of consolidated net profit in 2018 and following years