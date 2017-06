June 7 ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* PLANS TO ISSUE BONDS OF UP TO 100 MILLION ZLOTYS ON JUNE 8 IN 2ND TRANCHE OF ITS BOND ISSUE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR‍​

* PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION FOR SERIES E BONDS TO LAST TILL JUNE 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)