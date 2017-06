June 29 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA

* Shareholders Approve Paying Additional 0.50 Zloty/Share as Dividend

* the Dividend Will Be Paid in Addition to Advances on Dividend Already Paid on Dec. 29, 2016 and June 26, 2017

* the Dividend Will Be Paid in Addition to Advances on Dividend Already Paid on Dec. 29, 2016 and June 26, 2017

* TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE PAID AS DIVIDEND FROM 2016 PROFIT AND RESERVE FUND IS 557.1 MILLION ZLOTYS