UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Echo Marketing Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on April 12, for system and method for bidding automatically based on bidding related history data in keyword advertisement, and bidding management server
* Patent number is 10-2015-0136668
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nJJYKc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.