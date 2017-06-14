BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 14 Echo Polska Properties NV:
Acquisition of equity in Kalisz Retail has been omitted due to antimonopoly concerns raised by Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection
Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC