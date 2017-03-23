March 23 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA:

* FY ebitda 2.7 million euros ($2.92 million) versus loss of 228,000 euros year ago

* FY revenue 24.9 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago

* FY net income 0.6 million euros versus loss of 4.1 million year ago

* From January onwards, BEBIG faced a shortage of raw material; management was able secure raw material from a second supplier‍​

* Expects full demand of the particular raw material will be met again by the end of March 2017.