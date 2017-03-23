BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA:
* FY ebitda 2.7 million euros ($2.92 million) versus loss of 228,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 24.9 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago
* FY net income 0.6 million euros versus loss of 4.1 million year ago
* From January onwards, BEBIG faced a shortage of raw material; management was able secure raw material from a second supplier
* Expects full demand of the particular raw material will be met again by the end of March 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.