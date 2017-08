Aug 2 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER:

* NEARLY DOUBLED ITS PROFIT PER SHARE BY 0.91 EUR TO 1.83 EUR IN FIRST HALF YEAR

* ‍TOTAL SALES OF EUR 64.8 MILLION EUR IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 (+6%)​

* EARNINGS OF AROUND EUR 2.80 PER SHARE ARE FORECAST FOR 2017, EUR 0.60 OF WHICH IS DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

* Fy Sales of Just Under Eur 150 Million Are Expected

* H1 NET INCOME 6.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)