July 25 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER:

* ECKERT & ZIEGLER INCREASES PROFIT FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* ‍SALES OF JUST UNDER EUR 150 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR FY 2017​

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS A PROFIT PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.80 EUR, THEREOF 0.60 EUR RESULTING FROM ONE-OFF EFFECTS AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS FOR FY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)