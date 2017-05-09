BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 9 ECKERT & ZIEGLER
* ECKERT & ZIEGLER: SALES GROWTH AND JUMP IN INCOME IN FIRST QUARTER
* IN 2017, EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AND COULD EXCEED EUR 2.00 PER SHARE, ASSUMING THAT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN STABLE AND EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND SALE OF DIVISIONS
* INCREASED ITS SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 BY 5 % YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 37.6 MILLION
* IN 2017 SALES OF JUST UNDER EUR 150 MILLION ARE EXPECTED
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE TO EUR 0.69 PER SHARE, INCREASING COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR'S QUARTER BY EUR 0.22 PER SHARE OR 47 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.