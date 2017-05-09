May 9 ECKERT & ZIEGLER

* ECKERT & ZIEGLER: SALES GROWTH AND JUMP IN INCOME IN FIRST QUARTER

* IN 2017, EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE AND COULD EXCEED EUR 2.00 PER SHARE, ASSUMING THAT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN STABLE AND EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND SALE OF DIVISIONS

* INCREASED ITS SALES IN Q1 OF 2017 BY 5 % YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 37.6 MILLION

* IN 2017 SALES OF JUST UNDER EUR 150 MILLION ARE EXPECTED

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE TO EUR 0.69 PER SHARE, INCREASING COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR'S QUARTER BY EUR 0.22 PER SHARE OR 47 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)