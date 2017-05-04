May 4 Ecm Libra Financial Group Bhd:

* CIMB on behalf of co announces that co entered into agreements in respect of proposed acquisitions and proposed disposals

* Deal for aggregated purchase consideration of 88.6 million RGT

* In connection with proposed acquisitions, a collaboration agreement was entered into with Tune Hotels.Com Limited

* The proposed tune hotels acquisitions is for a total purchase consideration of 30.9 million RGT