May 15 ECN Capital Corp:

* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering

* ECN -net proceeds are expected to be used to originate and finance, directly and indirectly, finance assets, to fund future acquisitions

* ECN - underwriters agreed to buy 4 million cumulative 5-year minimum rate reset preferred shares, series c at a price of $25.00 per share