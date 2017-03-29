BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Eco Oro Minerals Corp
* Eco Oro issues letter to shareholders and files management information circular
* On ongoing basis, board explored options to "maximize value for shareholders", including sale or merger of Co, sale of assets
* Concluded that "best path to value for shareholders" was to pursue our rights with respect to Angostura Project
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results