GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc
* Ecostim energy solutions reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $2.5 million versus $1.8 million
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.