UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
March 27 Ecology and Environment Inc
* Ecology and Environment Inc says board is sending a letter to shareholders in connection with co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Ecology and Environment Inc - Board urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million