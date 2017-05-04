May 4 Ecommerce Alliance AG:

* FY group sales of 18.4 million euros ($20.02 million) compared with 50.7 million euros in the previous year

* FY operating result (EBITDA) down at 351,000 euros after 1.759 million euros in the previous year

* For 2017, expects growth in sales of 20.0 million to 24.0 million euros as well as an improved operating result compared to the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)