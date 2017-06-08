BRIEF-Guru Online(Holdings) says FY loss attributable HK$16.0 mln
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
June 8 ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG:
* INVESTS HEAVILY IN PROMIPOOL
* ENVISAGES INCREASE IN THE PROMIPOOL SHARE FROM 45 % TO 64% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. startup Civic has sold $33 million in digital currency tokens for its identity verification project in a public sale, the company's co-founder and Chief Executive Vinny Lingham told Reuters.