BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Ecommerce Alliance AG:
* Mountain Partners AG becomes a new strategic anchor investor
* Management board of Ecommerce Alliance AG has decided to increase the company's capital by 10 percent of the existing capital stock
* New shares were subscribed in a private placement by Mountain Partners AG, the issue amount was 7.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement