April 10 Econocom Group SA:

* Success of the ORNANE conversion operation

* Announces created 10,050,928 new shares, bringing the number of shares issued to 122,570,215 compared with 112,519,287 shares at December 31, 2016

* Currently holds 4,184,082 treasury shares, excluding liquidity contract (compared to 5,364,264 at December 31, 2016)