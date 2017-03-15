March 15 Econocom Group SA:

* Decided to proceed with the early redemption of all the 1.5 percent coupon bonds, due January 15, 2019

* The early redemption will be made on May 19, 2017 at the accreted principal amount of ORNANE (i.e. 10,968 euros ($11,709)) plus accrued interest Source text: bit.ly/2mJSJoW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9367 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)