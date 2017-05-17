May 17 Ecopetrol Sa

* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016

* Does not anticipate any changes from results reported in its 2016 earnings release published on march 6, 2017

* Audit committee of board retained u.s.-based outside law firm to commence third-party investigation

* Ecopetrol says the company and Reficar have cooperated closely and extensively with control entities in furthering their investigations

* ICC proceeding is currently in its preliminary stage and is scheduled for a hearing in October 2018.

* No current executives of Ecopetrol, Reficar or members of board are included in prosecutor's office press release Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: