BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Ecopetrol SA:
* Ecopetrol announces oil discovery at Santander
* Finding occurred at Boranda-1 well, at a depth of 3.6 kilometers
* Region shows oil sands with a total thickness of 40 meters
* Potential of mature basins in Colombia has been confirmed
* For 2017, Ecopetrol has an exploration budget of us$652 million, with which it will drill 17 wells directly and with partners
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018