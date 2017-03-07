China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 6 Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc -
* Ecostim completes recapitalization with fir tree partners; secures $17 million in new funding positioning the company for growth and a debt free balance sheet
* Affiliate of fir tree partners entered into a transaction with an affiliate of albright capital management llc
* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - ftp purchased from acm $22 million aggregate principal amount of company's outstanding 14% convertible notes due 2018
* Ftp purchased from acm approximately two million shares of company's outstanding common stock
* Eco-Stim energy solutions inc - co issued to ftp additional $17 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Eco-Stim energy solutions- issued to ftp about $2.4 million principal amount of additional convertible notes in payment of interest on existing notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.