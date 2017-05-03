BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Ecosynthetix Inc
* Ecosynthetix reports first quarter 2017 results
* Ecosynthetix Inc - recorded net sales of $3.6 million in q1 2017, up 22% compared to same period in 2016
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $0.03
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results