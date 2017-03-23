UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 Ecotel Communication AG:
* Revenue growth and increased gross margin in core segment
* Dividends: 0.23 euros/ share (previous year: 0.23 euros/ share)
* FY consolidated revenue grows by 10.3 million euros to 116.6 million euros ($125.89 million)
* Consolidated gross profit increased in 2016 by 0.6 million euros to 28.4 million euros
* Overall EBITDA decreased in financial year 2016 from 7.9 million euros to 7.0 million euros
* Expects consolidated turnover in 2017 of eur 95 million to eur 115 million, with EBITDA of 6.5 million euros to 7.5 million euros and a continued stable gross profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.