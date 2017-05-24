May 24 Ecsponent Ltd

* For the 15 months ended 31 March HEPS is expected to decrease by a maximum of 100 pct, resulting in a minimum HEPS of 0.001 cents

* Ecsponent ltd - for 15- month ended 31 March 2017, sees increase of minimum of 185 pct in EPS, resulting in a minimum EPS of 7.384 cents