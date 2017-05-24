BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
May 24 Ecsponent Ltd
* For the 15 months ended 31 March HEPS is expected to decrease by a maximum of 100 pct, resulting in a minimum HEPS of 0.001 cents
* Ecsponent ltd - for 15- month ended 31 March 2017, sees increase of minimum of 185 pct in EPS, resulting in a minimum EPS of 7.384 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei