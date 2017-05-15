BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 ED :
* Says top shareholder is changed to Soosung from HANKOOK Corporation Inc and one affiliate
* Says Soosung is holding 9.6 percent stake in the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/v0NQJ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company