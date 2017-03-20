WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 ED :
* Says 1.37 billion won worth of its 8th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 503,863 shares of the co, at 2,717 won/share, as of March 17
* Says 1.21 billion won worth of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 435,721 shares of the co at 2,777 won/share as of March 17
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1mJuAv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.