March 20 ED :

* Says 1.37 billion won worth of its 8th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 503,863 shares of the co, at 2,717 won/share, as of March 17

* Says 1.21 billion won worth of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 435,721 shares of the co at 2,777 won/share as of March 17

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1mJuAv

