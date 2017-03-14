WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 ED :
* Says it will buy 255,000 shares of H Bion, a bio new material firm, for 7.40 billion won
* Says it will hold 6.7 percent stake(255,000 shares) in H Bion after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xJTZQr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.