April 5 Edag Engineering Group Ag
* Positive order book; revenues 2016 almost at previous
year's level
* In total, orders worth 744.9 million euros ($795.11
million) could be booked in 2016 (previous year: 731.4 million
euros)
* Order backlog at end of year levelled at 318.9 million
euros(previous year: 287.3 million euros)
* FY revenues of 715 million euros which is almost at
previous year's level (722 million euros)
* FY adjusted EBIT was at 43.8 million euros (previous year:
72.6 million euros)
* Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.75 euros per
share to general meeting on May 31, 2017
* Growth in revenues and earnings expected for 2017
* Outlook 2017: management expects an increase in revenues
of up to 5 pct and an adjusted EBIT-margin of approximately 6-8
pct
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
