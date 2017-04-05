April 5 Edag Engineering Group Ag

* Positive order book; revenues 2016 almost at previous year's level

* In total, orders worth 744.9 million euros ($795.11 million) could be booked in 2016 (previous year: 731.4 million euros)

* Order backlog at end of year levelled at 318.9 million euros(previous year: 287.3 million euros)

* FY revenues of 715 million euros which is almost at previous year's level (722 million euros)

* FY adjusted EBIT was at 43.8 million euros (previous year: 72.6 million euros)

* Will propose distribution of a dividend of 0.75 euros per share to general meeting on May 31, 2017

* Growth in revenues and earnings expected for 2017

* Outlook 2017: management expects an increase in revenues of up to 5 pct and an adjusted EBIT-margin of approximately 6-8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)