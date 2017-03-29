March 29 Electricite De France Sa

* EDF Energy Chief Executive Vincent de Rivaz says there will be "no impact" on its nuclear project Hinkley Point C in Britain from issues at Areva's Le Creusot factory in France.

* He said the reactor vessel for the plant will be made "at right place and right time", declining to give further details.

* De Rivaz said EDF Energy is "ticking all the boxes" in terms of safety and environmental compliance for the project.

* An internal document by Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation seen by Reuters last week warned about the implications for the Hinkley Point C project as it said the Creusot Forge's nuclear safety culture fell short of expectations.