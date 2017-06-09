BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Edison, the Italian energy group owned by France's EDF, says:
* confirms talks are under way to sell 7.3 percent stake in the liquefied natural gas facility Terminale LNG Adriatico located in northern Italy
* confirms talks under way to sell the pipeline connecting the said terminal to Italy's gas transport grid and two offices in Milan hosting its headquarters Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.