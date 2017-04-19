BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Edge Therapeutics Inc
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock
* Edge Therapeutics Inc- Entered into subscription agreement for sale of shares of its common stock
* Says proceeds from offering will be used to advance pre-commercial activities for EG-1962
* Edge Therapeutics Inc - Edge has agreed to sell to investors 1.8 million shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share with gross proceeds of $18 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results