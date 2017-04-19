April 19 Edge Therapeutics Inc

* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock

* Edge Therapeutics Inc- Entered into subscription agreement for sale of shares of its common stock

* Edge Therapeutics Inc - Edge has agreed to sell to investors 1.8 million shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share with gross proceeds of $18 million