BRIEF-Edgeware prelim. Q2 EBIT loss at about SEK 13 mln

July 10 (Reuters) - EDGEWARE AB (PUBL):

* Edgeware Publishes Preliminary q2 2017 Results

* Based on Preliminary Estimates, Edgeware's Net Sales for q2 2017 Will Amount to About Sek 40 Million Compared to Sek 51,5 Million for Corresponding Period 2016

* Based on Preliminary Estimates Ebit for q2 Will Amount to About Loss Sek 13 Million

* "...WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR BUSINESS MODEL AND REAFFIRM FINANCIAL MID- TO LONG TERM TARGETS..." - CEO