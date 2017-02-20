UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 20 Edgeware AB (publ):
* Q4 net sales 84.6 million Swedish crowns ($9.5 million)versus 64.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 10.0 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9139 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.